Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 4149063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 96,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

