ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

LRGE opened at $75.17 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $402.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.