Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) EVP Keith Koci Purchases 9,500 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Glj Research reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

