Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 158,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 52,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $363.33 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $674.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

