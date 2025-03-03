Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $52,000 Stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BranchOut Food were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOF opened at $1.86 on Monday. BranchOut Food Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

BranchOut Food Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

