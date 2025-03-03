Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

AMD opened at $99.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

