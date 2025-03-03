Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $935,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

