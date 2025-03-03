Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

PAA stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

