Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 180 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 218,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NUE opened at $137.52 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.