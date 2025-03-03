Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.75) to GBX 600 ($7.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group
In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.06), for a total value of £26,232.85 ($33,336.96). Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
