CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CN Energy Group. Price Performance
Shares of CN Energy Group. stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 959,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
CN Energy Group. Company Profile
