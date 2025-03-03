Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.42. 307,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 295,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $650.64 million, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Cognyte Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,283,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 207,675 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 440,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,402,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 502,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

