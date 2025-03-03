Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,678 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

