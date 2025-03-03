Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Receives $494.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $530.75.

Several analysts have commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $362.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.72. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

