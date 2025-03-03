Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.61.

COMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.95. Compass has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 137,472 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $1,259,243.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,810.20. The trade was a 38.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $367,584,828.09. The trade was a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,926,971 shares of company stock worth $103,472,099. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

