Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 269,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 829% from the average session volume of 29,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.