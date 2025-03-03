Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,048.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $982.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $938.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

