Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Craneware Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRWRF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Craneware has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
Craneware Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.