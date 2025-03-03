Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NYSE CRGY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.30. 1,009,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

