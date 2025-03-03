Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $38.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,156 shares of company stock worth $1,243,028. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

