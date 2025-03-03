CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $420.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $404.60 and last traded at $392.65. Approximately 1,313,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,276,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.66.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.75.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 767.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.