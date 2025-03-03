Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies actively involved in the digital currency ecosystem, such as those specializing in blockchain technology, mining, trading, or other services related to cryptocurrencies. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the growth potential of the digital asset market, while also carrying risks associated with regulatory uncertainties and market volatility inherent in emerging technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,825,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,668,008. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,485. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,575,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,002,840. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $548.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

