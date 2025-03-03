Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Data I/O Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. 74,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

