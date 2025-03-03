Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Update

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTCK opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Davis Commodities has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

