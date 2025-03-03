Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $501.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.22.

Shares of DE stock opened at $480.25 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average is $426.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,884,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

