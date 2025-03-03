Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 304,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $396.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.37. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.