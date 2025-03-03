Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

