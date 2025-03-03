Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $99.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.