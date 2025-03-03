Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $99.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
