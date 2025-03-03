Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VIG stock opened at $203.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.