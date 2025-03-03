Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,955 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.