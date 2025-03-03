Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $252.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

