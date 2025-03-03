Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.