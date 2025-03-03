Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 364417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTEGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

