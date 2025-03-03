Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,876.67 ($36.26).

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.51) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.30) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.99) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,139.50 ($26.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,098.50 ($26.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,974.50 ($37.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,355.61.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,446 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £8,291.94 ($10,452.46). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 351 shares of company stock valued at $857,361. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

