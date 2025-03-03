Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

DMIFF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. Diamcor Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

