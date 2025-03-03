Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman Sells 2,000 Shares

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DBD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 193,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 633,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 153,511 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

