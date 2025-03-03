Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.44.
Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
