Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 33540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,247,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.