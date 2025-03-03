Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Cut by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after buying an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,304,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,206,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,067,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,003.4% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 317,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 313,814 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

