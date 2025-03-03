Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,257,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 697,783 shares.The stock last traded at $26.33 and had previously closed at $25.96.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

