Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 855,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 547,493 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

