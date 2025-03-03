Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Jane Poole Acquires 54 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole purchased 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($187.19).

Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jane Poole purchased 56 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($188.48).

On Friday, December 27th, Jane Poole purchased 59 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($188.16).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 275.97 ($3.48) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.13. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 147.10 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.20 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

