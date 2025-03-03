Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 17.1 %

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.16. 2,669,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,371. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $146.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

