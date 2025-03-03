Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.81. 103,756,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 77,670,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

