DJE Kapital AG Acquires New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.5 %

WPM opened at $69.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

