DJE Kapital AG Acquires Shares of 235,186 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of UBS opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

