DJE Kapital AG Acquires Shares of 65,500 AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,934,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 542,463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

