DJE Kapital AG Buys Shares of 837,507 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 837,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,795,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.2% of DJE Kapital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

