DJE Kapital AG Invests $16.57 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 194,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $71.07 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

