DJE Kapital AG Invests $27.62 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 742,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

